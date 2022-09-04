driving on lakebed

This picture shows an area where there has been increased use of motorized vehicles driving on the exposed lakebed of the Great Salt Lake.

 Jim Winder/Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

Due to the decreasing water levels at Great Salt Lake, which is at an all-time low, there has been increased attention surrounding the lake, leading to increased numbers of visitors.

With an uptick in visitors to the lake, state land managers want to remind the public of the rules surrounding the use of state sovereign lands.

