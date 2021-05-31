Muscle cars, burnout pits and dragging Main Street … it must be summer in Tremonton.
The Mugs & Banana Drag Night is returning to town with its 10th edition this Saturday night. The popular, free event, which normally alternates between Preston and Tremonton every other year, was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
According to promotional materials, this year’s theme will be “Remembering the Good Ol’ Days,” inviting people to “take yourself back to the ‘60s when there were real muscle/classic cars & Real music.”
The event starts with a 6:30 p.m. meet-and-greet at the Garland LDS Church, 105 S. Main. All cars will proceed to Tremonton’s Main Street at 7 p.m. for some good ol’ fashioned dragging Main. Registration for burnouts will also begin at that time.
Gas-car burnouts are scheduled to start at 8 p.m., followed by diesel burnouts at 8:45.
The event will wrap up with a live-band street dance from 9 to 11 p.m., with Wild Blue Yonder providing the entertainment.
Organizer Bruce Jeppesen said plans include driving the classic cars past Our House Assisted Living, “because that’s their era.”
Past Mugs & Banana events have drawn the concern of law enforcement, specifically the burnout portion.
“The community loves this event,” Tremonton Community Development Director Marc Christensen said. “The police chief does not love this event.”
He said the city is putting in extra cement barriers to lengthen the pit, and measures to keep spectators off of the barriers. The burnout pit will be located along 200 West, a portion of which will be closed off, as in past years.
Police Chief Kurt Fertig said it’s not an issue of crime, just safety.
“Last time there was much more turnout than expected,” Fertig said. “If a car lost control, it could go right into the crowd.”
With a tagline like “Don’t tell the fuzz,” the concern about law enforcement might be understandable, but with the current safety measures planned, “I’m much more comfortable with what Marc and Bruce put together last year than what we had two years ago.”
Jeppesen said this year’s event “will be the safest, and the best.”