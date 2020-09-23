The Bear River Valley Museum has been in stitches over its latest artistic display.
During the month of September, the museum located at 11 E. Main St. in Tremonton is featuring counted cross-stitch works by local artists Jill Wilding and Katie Christensen.
“They count every little square,” Museum President Karen Stokes said. “It’s very tedious stuff, really.”
Family milestones and other works by Wilding and Christensen are on display in the museum’s main viewing area. One of the most intricate creations is Wilding’s patriotic depiction of a bald eagle and American flag, which she created for a grandson’s Eagle Scout project.
The cross-stitch display ends Oct. 1 at the museum, which is open 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free, but donations are always gratefully accepted at the volunteer-run institution.
After the cross-stitch display wraps up, the museum will be focusing its efforts on the annual pumpkin decorating contest. Carved, painted or otherwise adorned pumpkins can be brought to the museum during October, with prizes awarded for the top choices.
Entries can be brought in until the final judging day on Friday, Oct. 23, after which pumpkins can be taken home in time for Halloween displays.
For more information, call the museum at (435) 854-7406.