For more than three quarters, the Bear River football team kept things close on the road in the Region 11 season finale Friday night.
Mountain Crest broke a tight game open with 20 points in the fourth quarter against visiting Bear River, pulling out a 41-13 win.
The lead changed hands three times in the first half. The Bears scored first on Kyver Jensen’s 33-yard field goal, but the Mustangs responded with a touchdown to go up 6-3. Owen Olsen’s 17-yard touchdown run put the Bears back in front 10-6, then Mountain Crest responded with another long touchdown pass followed by a successful 2-point conversion to take a 14-10 lead into halftime.
After the home team scored the only points of the third quarter to increase its lead to 21-10, Jensen booted his second field goal of the game to pull the Bears within 21-13 early in the final period. Then the Mustangs stepped on the gas, scoring three unanswered touchdowns to put the game away.
Taking over primary quarterback duties, Olsen completed 21 of 32 pass attempts for 167 yards in addition to the rushing score, and was intercepted three times. Ryker Jeppsen, who was the main quarterback throughout most of the season, caught eight passes for 55 yards and led the Bears in tackling with nine defensive stops.
Jace Roberts was the Bears’ leading receiver, catching four balls for 67 yards. Tydon Jones gained 45 yards on 15 rushing attempts.
Aiden Wilson recorded eight tackles for Bear River, including three for a loss with one sack. Tyson Braegger made six tackles, including two for a loss, as well as an interception and a fumble recovery.
The Bears gained 287 yards of total offense to the Mustangs’ 438 yards. Bear River committed four turnovers while Mountain Crest gave the ball away twice.
With the loss, the Bears (2-7, 1-4) tied with Green Canyon for last place in the final Region 11 standings. Following Friday’s results, Ridgeline and Sky View shared the region title, followed by Mountain Crest in third and Logan fourth.
Bear River has one regular-season game left, a midweek non-region home contest against 5A Salem Hills, which comes to Garland with the same record as the Bears. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bear Field.
The bracket for the 4A state playoffs will be revealed Saturday morning, with first-round games to be played Friday, Oct. 21.
