Law enforcement agencies within the county are asking the public to help them in apprehending the following wanted person(s) that frequent the Box Elder area.
Tyler Ladell Roche
Tyler Ladell Roche
DOB: 07/04/1986
Wt: 160
Ht. 5’8”
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Offense: Assault, Class A Misdemeanor; and Domestic Violence in the Presence of a Child, Class B Misdemeanor
Known to frequent the Plymouth/Box Elder County areas.
First District Court Judge Brandon Maynard has issued a warrant for his arrest.
Persons with any information on these subjects are asked to call the following law enforcement agencies. Any and all information received is confidential.
Amanda Jo Bronson
DOB: 08/24/1985
Wt: 170 Ht. 5’2”
Race: Caucasian
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Blond/brown
Offense:
Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, 2nd Degree Felony
Known to frequent the Willard/Box Elder County areas.
Second District Court Judge Cristina Ortega has issued a warrant for her arrest.
Probation and Parole at (435) 734-2066
Brigham City PD (435) 734-6650
Box Elder Sheriff's Office (435) 734-3800
Tremonton/Garland PD (435) 734-3800
