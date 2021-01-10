Myrna Loy Hadfield Smith passed away January 7, 2021 with family by her side.
Myrna joyfully returned to her Heavenly Father and the rest of the Hadfield clan. She was the 13th child born to Henry and Louisa Hadfield on December 11, 1934. Mother was always the baby and the favorite of her bunch. She was also a survivor of rheumatic fever when she was a child.
Mother married Joe Dee Smith on July 27, 1955 and was later sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Temple on January 15, 1976.
Mother was an avid softball player and coach. She loved coaching the young women of the ward. Mother also loved hunting, motorcycle riding, and she never let anything stand in her way.
Mother retired as school bus driver after 32 years of “Driving the little bastards,” as she would say. If you ever wanted to know where to go, just ask Myrna and she would tell ya.
She is preceded in death by her parents John Henry and Louisa Hadfield, and all her brothers and sisters. She is also preceded in death by her second son, John Cameron Smith.
She is survived by her husband, 3 sons, 8 grandchildren, and 11 plus one on the way great grandchildren. Bradley Joe Smith, Tremonton; Kevin Dee Smith and fiance Ruth Nicholson, Tremonton; Shaun Smith and Husband Robert Laubershimer, Nashville, TN; Jody Robinson and fiance Thomas Powers, Boron, CA; Nevada Smith, New York, NY; Dakota Smith, Bremerton, WA; Hana Strauss, Charleston, SC; Candice and Jonathon Bronson, Tremonton, UT; Jared Covert, Tremonton, UT; Christian John Smith, Pocatello, ID; and Samantha Jo and Mat Floyd, Pocatello, ID.
A special thanks to Primrose Home Care, Jill Reusser, Monty Melani, Deanna Bohsenhour NP, Dr. Vincent Hansen, and Candice Bronson for all your care, and many more.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 11 at 11 a.m. A viewing was held prior to the funeral service at 10 a.m. A Viewing was held Sunday, January 10 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. All services were held at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E., Tremonton).
Please send all donations to the Cancer Society of Utah.