Narlene Rea Clark Freeze is celebrating 85 years on this earth.
She was born on October 11, 1936 in Provo, Utah to Lynn Osborne Clark and Leona Pearl Simper Clark. Narlene is the second child in a family of four daughters: Nelda (Garr Bolton), Nyrma (Stan McKenna), and Lornel (James Tureson).
Narlene was raised in Thatcher, Utah, attended Bear River High School and graduated in the class of 1954. After attending some college she married Farrel Raymond Freeze. The love of her life tragically passed away after only 18 years of marriage. They have five children together: Brad (Mona), Jeff (Korie), Lori (deceased), Farlene (Kay Simmons), and Eric (Jeanne). She has been blessed with 13 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she has held many callings throughout her life. One of her greatest callings was to serve a mission to Sydney, Australia for 18 months. Her health was never better than during this time and she grew to love the Asian people that she primarily worked with.
Narlene has been a member of the DUP (Daughters of the Utah Pioneers). She enjoyed camping and hunting with her second husband, Delore Bergen. After he suffered a stroke she lovingly took care of him before he passed.
Narlene is a talented seamstress and has loved sewing for most of her life. Every family member has been the recipient of her labor of love with Christmas presents, quilts, baby blankets, etc.
Family will celebrate with her at a luncheon on Saturday, October 16 at the residence of Kay and Farlene Simmons, 16551 N. 4400 West, Fielding, Utah at 12:30 p.m. Friends are invited to come wish her a Happy Birthday at the same address from 1:30 to 3 p.m.