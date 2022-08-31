NASA Moon Rocket

The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B after Monday’s launch for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon was scrubbed at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA called off the launch of its mighty new moon rocket on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Monday after a last-minute cascade of problems culminating in unexplained engine trouble.

The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest and could be off until mid-September or later.

