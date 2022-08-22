Support Local Journalism

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's new moon rocket, equipped with booster motors tested in Box Elder County, arrived at the launch pad last Wednesday ahead of its debut flight next week.

The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket emerged from its mammoth hangar late Tuesday night, drawing crowds of Kennedy Space Center workers, many of whom were not yet born when NASA sent astronauts to the moon a half-century ago. It took nearly 10 hours for the rocket to make the four-mile trip to the pad, pulling up at sunrise.

