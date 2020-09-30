The GFWC Women’s Civic League and Tremonton City are inviting service clubs, non-profit organizations and anyone else who would like to participate in our first annual Tremonton Area Pumpkin Walk. It will be held at the Holmgren Nature Trail Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9-10. This will help promote the use of the new trail that is available to the public.
Our community and the rest of the world have been going through challenging times. This would be a fun way to bring us together allowing for social distancing and following government CDC guidelines. Be aware that this activity could be cancelled due to changes in COVID guidelines.
The theme for the walk is “It’s Scary — But We are in This Together.” We will not be charging an entrance fee, but will have a donation box if people would like to donate. A portion of the proceeds will be used to enhance the park located at the trail.
We will be asking groups to set up scenes much like the North Logan Pumpkin Walk. Scenes would need to include pumpkins and/or gourds. Each group volunteering would provide their own supplies and a way to light their scene with solar lights or a generator. A generator could likely be shared by more than one scene if a group is willing to share. You will be responsible to clean up your scene after the walk has ended on Saturday night.
The hours for the walk are scheduled to be 4-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Anyone wishing to create a display needs to fill out and return an application form by Wednesday, Sept. 30. The application form is available online at hjnews.com/tremonton/community and at www.tremontoncity.org.
We are also in need of many carved pumpkins to light up the walk. Pumpkins need to be lit without using flames. Anyone is invited to carve and light a pumpkin. We are encouraging school groups and families to help out as well.
Please consider joining with us for this fun community event. For questions, contact Verlene Hardman at (435) 225-5371.