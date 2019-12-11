It’s finally Christmastime again. I love this time of year – Christmas lights, cozy fireplaces, and never-ending cups of hot chocolate. I love watching the service that happens in the community this time of year, I love watching my kids’ eyes when they see Christmas lights, and I love packing our bags to make trips to see family.
As a child, Christmas was always a long-awaited holiday where I just spent the entire month enjoying everything, and now that I’m an adult (though that’s debatable), it can be hard not to think of Christmas as a very long to-do list.
You have the typical Christmas things to do, but the list is quickly made longer when you throw in Christmas cards, neighbor gifts, Christmas parties, and having to buy more Christmas lights because last years melted the tree. It’s hard not to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of it all and start counting down the days until January.
I’ve found some things that have helped me enjoy the holiday in the past and they may help you too:
• Cut the stressful things out: If Christmas cards stress you out, skip them (or do a digital one). If stores overwhelm you, shop online. If feeding the entire family turns into a chore, ask others to bring dishes or buy a pre-made dish. Analyze what is stressing you out, come up with an easier solution, and remember that “no” is an option.
• Plan downtime: Don’t commit to every event and get together. Plan days with nothing to do. Get some rest, take time to clean the house up, and take time to recover from the fun. Everyone, especially the kids, will be happier!
• Let go of the schedule Christmas week (for the most part): I don’t know about you, but for my family, the holidays throw us off our schedule and routine completely. My kids get up early, they go to bed late, they spend days running around with cousins, and get more candy than I’d like to admit. I’ve noticed when I let go of the reins and remind myself that next week we’ll be back to normal, everyone has a better time.
• Plan ahead: Four years in a row, I have fallen victim to shopping on Christmas Eve, and if you haven’t done it, DON’T. It’s a nightmare. This year, I am planning to shop early so I’m not running around Sam’s Club with hundreds of people the day before Christmas again.
• Enjoy the season: There is so much to be enjoyed and embraced during the holiday season. Try to remember what the season is about and take time to savor the special moments. When I plan certain things, like watching a Christmas movie or making a gingerbread house with my kids, it helps me to slow down and enjoy it a little more.
This really is the greatest, and busiest, time of the year! We can very easily feel overwhelmed, but if we stay ahead of the game, take time to slow down, and remember what is most important, then I know we can enjoy this time of year much more.