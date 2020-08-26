WOW! Another power outage in Portage. It really is not unusual but it always seems to surprise everyone because it is so unexpected. We all have plans and our lives going along and then WHAM! another one.
Ours had something to do with an accident or some complication at the power station in Plymouth. Even the convenience store and A&W had to close down. Grant wanted to take a ride and see what we could see, but nothing was really visible except flashing lights and areas that were burned and fire vehicles. Power was off from about 7:30 p.m. until 2:45 a.m.
We were looked after by our neighbors in that they helped with me getting out of my electric lift chair and being able to use a generator to keep our machines going at night. I have heard that Portage gets a lot of outages because we are basically the end of the line, and so we are privileged in this way.
Just to update you on the sign situation around town. The stop sign on 25900 has been reinstalled. Someone had written across it with felt tipped pen “Black Lives Matter” and knocked down the sign and damaged some of the pole. In my way of thinking, “All Lives Matter.”
All new signs have been put up on 8800 West south of town. Please, as you travel that road, SLOW DOWN! Glen Jacobson has been hard at work placing these signs and fixing where needed. He even fixed the railroad sign by the tracks on the Lane. The town really appreciates all his hard work out in this hot, hot weather.
We were sitting out front one night and visiting with two cute girls and about four dogs. It was exciting because one of the dogs was in heat and our male dog was happy she was there, but we all had a good visit and fun laughing and playing with the dogs.
The Moses family has beautiful dogs, two full-breed collies and a full-size poodle. The female collie just recently had a batch of nine puppies. Unfortunately, a neighbor’s dog happened to get her pregnant.
The Moses family helps the town by having their sheep and ram mow (eat) the road sides in Portage. It looks so much better wherever they go. See, we can all help Portage as a town in so many ways. They also have a horse-drawn carriage that is pulled by one horse with a couple kids in the back. No danger really because the mama horse goes pretty slow. Her baby foal follows wherever they go around town.
It is kind of sad that so many family reunions have been postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus. Next to our house they had a small one, but nothing like they usually have in the summer that fills up the entire lot. Also the park has been fairly quiet this summer.
Jeff John and his brother have again been fixing Dyke John’s house for more company. They brought in a big drill and are going to fix the fenceposts around the field behind the house so that they can bring the donkeys and mules to pasture there again from Pocatello.
There have been complaints recently about barking dogs around town, especially at night. Residents say they hear the dogs barking from town clear out on 8800 West. It is interesting to live in the country and hear all the sounds; sometimes coyotes, sometimes dogs and others. We even have the sound of a train coming through the valley once a week!
HAVE A GREAT WEEK AND STAY OUT OF TROUBLE!