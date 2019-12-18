The Tremonton City Fire Department has recognized Dan Nelson as the department’s firefighter of the year.
Dan has been a member of the department for five years and has worked hard in supporting the rise in emergency calls as one of the top-five call responders for 2019. He takes on a lot of the department’s extra assignments and on-call nights. His dedication and drive makes him one of 10 who have been honored before him.
Dan was born in Salt Lake City to John and Kristen Nelson, the fifth of seven children. He was born almost three months early and weighed only 2 lbs. 14 oz., but showed to be strong from birth.
He comes from a unique family, with five of his siblings being adopted from around the world. His family moved around a lot growing up and they lived in many places, including Wyoming, Iowa, Texas, Washington and finally ending up back in Utah. Dan loved spending his childhood summers at his mother’s family farm and dairy in Howell, where he eventually moved to in 2008 to help his grandfather.
Dan has worked at an exotics hunting ranch as a guide in south Texas; a correctional officer in Yakima, Washington; and is currently working at Northrup Grumman in Promontory.
Dan started as a firefighter with the Howell Fire Department in 2012 and learned to love fighting wildfires. He became the fire chief for Howell in 2013 until moving to Tremonton and joining the Tremonton department in May 2014. Dan has worked hard to get where he is today and loves everything fire and EMS. It brings him great joy to serve his community and help those in need.
Dan and his wife Tricia have been married 10 years. He is the father to Mackenzie, Aidan and Haylee, and the stepfather to Chase and Brodie Berry.
In his spare time he loves to cook and bake, fix things around the house, coach his kids in various sports, and watch baseball.
While honoring Nelson with the Firefighter of the Year award, the Tremonton Fire Department also recognized eight retiring members of the department: Mike Tueller, Kenny Rhodes, Shane Norr, Chuck Kimber, Jed Abbott, Steve Bench, Norm Scothern and Allen Guillot.
The retiring members were each presented with honorary axes, badges and plaques in recognition of their decades of service to the department.