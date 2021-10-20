After an exhaustive search, Tremonton and Garland have chosen a familiar face to lead the two cities’ combined police force during a period of rapid growth and change in the area.
The Tremonton City Council was scheduled Tuesday night to confirm Nicholas Nessen as the newest chief of the Tremonton-Garland Police Department. He replaces Kurt Fertig, who retired from law enforcement in August to pursue a second career in education.
Nessen, a 15-year veteran of the department and the longest-tenured sergeant on the Tremonton-Garland force, joined the department fresh out of the police academy in 2006. Now 36 years old, he has held several jobs including patrol officer, narcotics investigator, K-9 officer, school resource and DARE officer, and administrative sergeant.
He has already served somewhat of an informal probation period after he was appointed interim chief following the departure of Fertig in mid-August. He will now oversee a department that has grown to include 16 full-time officers.
“This is all kind of new to me, but it’s been good,” he said. “Very busy.”
Nessen is well known around town due to his long tenure on the police force. His likeness even graces one of the city’s downtown murals created by local artist Jason Nessen, who is Nicholas’ uncle and had Nicholas pose for a depiction of an officer standing in the street.
A panel made up of various city officials spent several weeks interviewing candidates for the important position, reviewing resumes, considering written and oral answers to various questions and taking in presentations. During the process, Nessen “distinguished himself as having excellent and progressive knowledge, skills and abilities required of the job description,” according to a memo written by city staff.
Nessen said his experience and familiarity with the department helped set him apart from the competition.
“I already knew some of the issues we faced as a small department,” he said.
The panel that recommended Nessen for the job was mad up of Fertig, Fire Chief Robert LaCroix, a representative from Garland and several Tremonton officials, including the mayor and members of the city council.
Nessen’s confirmation as police chief was made official Tuesday night with a swearing-in ceremony administered by Tremonton City Recorder Linsey Nessen, who also happens to be his wife.
Nessen said he will be pushing the city to expand the force to cover a rapidly expanding population in the area.
“We need, in my opinion, more patrol officers to help cover both cities, throughout the night especially,” he said. “We’re seeing more property crime, and we will need at least one more detective to follow up on all these cases that will inevitably be coming in.”
But aside from lobbying for more positions in the department, Nessen said he isn’t planning any wholesale changes to the day-to-day operations.
“We’re a great team, and I’d like to keep that going,” he said.