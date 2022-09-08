Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada state police arrested a Washington state man and seized 56 pounds (25.4 kilograms) of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3.6 million from a vehicle a trooper stopped near the Utah line.

Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was being held on multiple drug charges Wednesday in the White Pine County Jail in Ely where his bail was set at $750,000.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you