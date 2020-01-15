Eric and Tasha have a brand new baby boy at their home! His name is Cyrus Christian Norton and when he was born he was 5 lbs and 12 oz. The birth was at Ogden Regional Hospital and was something like three weeks early. Everything is going well and he will be in the NICU until he is a little older. The whole family is staying with Eric’s mother at this time so they can be closer to Cyrus. Congratulations and what a great way to start the new year!
Joan and Ron Startin had visitors this past week. Joan’s daughter Wendy and husband Harold came from Salt Lake City to help with some things around the house. What a surprise the same day her granddaughter Nicole came to see everyone from Smithfield! She surprised them all by telling them that she and her family had moved there from Eagle Mountain and are so glad to be closer and also being in a place where they feel really wanted. Nicole brought fixings for bean burritos and they had so much fun putting them together and eating and visiting and visiting with all her children and family.
The Smiths had grandchildren and children come out after the first of January to help take down all the holiday decorations. Grant had taken a fall and they did not want that to happen again while taking down all the lights around the trees. They came from Ogden and not only took down the outside lights, but all the decorations on the inside of the house as well. All the totes and boxes of decorations were taken downstairs and stored away for next year. We ate and visited and ate pie and banana bread, unwrapped Christmas gifts and had a great time.
Last night the Nielsen children and dad, Tyson, came to sweep and clean off our sidewalk and front steps. The garage door had been left open and all of a sudden we could hear giggling and laughing and the sound of the snow shovel and broom outside on the porch and down the walk. Tyson put ice melt on the porch and it looked so much better and sooooo much safer for anyone coming to visit. I asked their sweet little girl if she had helped with the clean up and she said “Nope, I played!”
What did I say before about neighbors helping neighbors?
Yes, there was an accident out on 8800 West just before Christmas. No one was seriously hurt and it could have been so much worse. As it was reported to me, the person was tearing down the street going south and was jumping the snow drifts and snow piles along the side of the road going into the burrough pits and jumping back out. He was going over the speed limit, of course, and when the four wheeler or snow machine went down into the burrough by the Barrow’s house, he lost control and flipped the vehicle and was hurt, luckily not killed. The sheriff’s department was notified and Sergeant Bennett had quite a lot to say about it. If the driver was under the age of 16, no drivers license, and no safety card permit showing he had taken any kind of safety course, etc. he would be stopped and ticketed and could be hauled off to jail. If the driver was older than 16 and driving that recklessly he would probably face the same consequences and maybe more.
My thought is if you had seen this the first thing to do would be to call the sheriff’s office, while someone else could see if anyone was hurt and of course help out. Not too many years ago there was an accident out on 8000 West and a young man was jumping field driveways and going too fast and was killed. Please, let’s help keep EVERYONE safe on these roads. Please REPORT IT.