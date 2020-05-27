You might notice some striking new banners at Jeanie Stevens Park. The banners feature important messages for parents about how to keep their kids safe this summer.
They’re part of a new partnership between Box Elder Safe Communities Coalition and Parents Empowered. The eye-catching messages encourage parents to spend time with their kids in the park, enjoying various outdoor activities, in an effort to prevent underage drinking.
Studies show parents are the No. 1 reason kids don’t drink. That’s why developing a close relationship with a child by spending time with them, doing things they like to do, is so essential. This message is featured prominently in the baseball field banners, reminding parents that “you can’t strike out with quality time.”
“Tremonton City Parks was happy to partner with Parents Empowered, BESCC, and the BRHD on the Jeanie Stevens Park sign project," said Marc Christensen, Tremonton community services director. "After seeing the quality of signs that were placed in Kent’s Market, and the awesome messages they delivered, we knew that the signs would be a great asset to the park."
Underage drinking is an issue that affects families throughout our community, because all kids need help from their parents to stay alcohol-free. Alcohol can harm a child’s brain, changing how it develops and affecting the parts that control good judgment. Early drinking can also increase the risk of becoming alcohol-dependent later in life. That’s why it’s important for parents to talk to their kids early about alcohol, with the American Academy of Pediatrics recommending by age nine.
Visit parentsempowered.org for more information and resources.