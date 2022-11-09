The story of the Borgstrom brothers is well known in local lore, but knowledge of the family that lost four sons over a six-month span during World War II is not so widespread outside of the Bear River Valley.
With his new book about the Borgstroms, author Mark Hutson aims to change that.
Hutson’s work released earlier this year, “So Costly a Sacrifice,” details the plight of Gunda and Alben Borgstrom, two Norwegian immigrant farmers who made their home in Thatcher, where they had seven sons and three daughters. Five of those sons came of age and entered the Armed Forces around the time of the second world war, but only one returned, making the Borgstroms “the only four gold-star family of WW2,” as stated in the book’s subtitle.
Hutson, a U.S. Army veteran and former drill instructor, came across the story while researching the Sullivan brothers, five brothers from Waterloo, Iowa who were among nearly 700 who died when the USS Juneau was torpedoed by Japanese forces at Guadalcanal in 1942.
“Late one night as I searched online for additional information about the Sullivans, an unfamiliar name came up: the Borgstroms,” Hutson writes in the preface to “So Costly a Sacrifice.”
“Unlike the Sullivans, there were no feature films about the Borgstroms. There were no posters dedicated to them, and a book about the Borgstrom brothers had never been written … Only the Sullivans could claim more stars, and not since the Civil War has any family in American history sacrificed more than either of these two.”
Gunda’s parents arrived in Penrose west of Tremonton in 1892. Local farmer Charles Rowher paid for their passage in return for them working on his farm based on the recommendation of an LDS missionary in Norway.
Gunda and Alben, both members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, were married in the Logan LDS Temple in 1910, and soon thereafter started their own family. They quickly became integral members of their newfound community, raising sugar beets and alfalfa and producing dairy products.
The family’s first heartbreak came when their firstborn son died from a ruptured appendix. Years later, their eldest surviving sons Clyde and Boyd enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1940, and were called into service following the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. Another son, Leroy, joined the Army in 1942, followed by twin brothers Rulon and Rolon in 1943.
Of those five sons, only Boyd would return to the Bear River Valley.
Clyde was the first to give his life in the line of service when he died in an accident on Guadalcanal Island in March 1944. Leroy, a combat medic, was killed while carrying a wounded comrade to safety in Italy a few months later. Just weeks after that, Rolon’s bomber plane went down shortly after taking off from an airfield in England, killing all 10 servicemembers aboard. Meanwhile Rulon, an infantryman, went missing in action during a mission in France and was later discovered to have been killed in action.
As Hutson learned more about the Borgstroms’ story, he said it bothered him that their sacrifice wasn’t more well known, so he set out to write the book, visiting Tremonton in 2015 and getting more information from locals such as Roberta Fronk, Tamera Newman and others, including living members of the Borgstrom family.
“How could a story of such colossal sacrifice exist in complete silence?” he writes. “I considered this complete lack of awareness not just an oversight, but a missing patch in our nation’s quilt of heroic stories.”
While much of the book details the circumstances leading up to the four brothers’ deaths, it also paints a broader picture of the family as a whole and the impact they had on the local community. The book is filled with details about the local area, recounting how the boys would play summer baseball against teams from Promontory and Bothwell, or head over to the Anderson Cash store in Thatcher to spend their hard-earned wages on shotgun shells to hunt for food in the nearby mountains. Historical photos gleaned from Utah State University archives and other sources help illustrate the tales.
The book also addresses the community effort to bring Boyd home, an effort that grew into a nationwide endeavor and spurred the passage of a new policy in October 1944, following the news of Rulon’s death, that would exempt from military duty the only surviving son of families who had already lost two or more.
“The tragic stories of all the families who had lost multiple sons served as pillars of just cause in (War Secretary Henry L. Stimson’s) decision, but the timing of the secretary’s new policy left little doubt that the Borgstrom case had put his hand to the pen,” Hutson writes.
The book also recounts in detail the funeral held in Garland in 1948 after the bodies of all four fallen Borgstroms were sent home — an event attended by dignitaries including LDS President George Albert Smith, Utah Gov. Herbert Brown Maw, and top brass from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, among many others.
The Borgstrom brothers were buried at Riverview Cemetery in Tremonton, where they remain at rest today.
In the book, Hutson writes about some of the challenges he encountered while researching the story, as well as the urgency of documenting the experiences of those who served in World War II before they are all gone.
“As each day passes, so too do the remaining veterans of the Second World War,” he writes. “Firsthand accounts of battles once fought in foreign lands are laid to rest with the men who fought in them.”
“So Costly a Sacrifice,” published by Atmosphere Press, is available for purchase in both digital and paperback form through Amazon.com.
