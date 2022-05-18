A 91-year-old building in Tremonton that was lost in a fire last summer can never be replaced, but the site will soon have new life.
Crews have started working on a foundation for a new commercial building that will house up to eight businesses on the northeast corner of Main Street and 100 West, where the Daryl Building had stood since 1930 until it burned down on July 13, 2021.
While the Daryl Building had two floors, with businesses operating on the ground level and apartments above, the new structure will be one floor divided into several commercial spaces, with basement storage below.
Owner Cindy Hoad said she’s hoping the new structure will be finished and occupied by late summer, but acknowledged the potential for delays due to the current labor and supply chain issues many are facing these days.
Hoad said the new building will have several improvements over the original structure, including better climate control and improved drainage so water won’t be coming off the roof onto the sidewalk below.
She said preparing the site for the new building has been a long process, as a restoration company has been working to remove all traces of asbestos and the adjacent sidewalk needed to be replaced.
“It’s been a long time coming,” she said. “I’m just really anxious to get going.”
Hoad acquired the Daryl Building in 1996 and felt a strong personal connection to it, having lived in all of its upstairs apartments over the years. She said the business tenants who were displaced by the fire have expressed interest in occupying the new building, and she plans to honor the time remaining under their original leases if they do come back.
She said the insurance policy on the former building won’t cover the whole cost of the new building, and while construction costs have spiked during the planning process, she believes in the location enough to invest in its future.
“It’s going to be so cute,” she said of the new building. “I can’t wait.”