USU Extension Ashley Longmore

Longmore

August is shaping up to be a pretty busy month for Ashley Longmore.

As the new USU Extension agent for Box Elder County, Longmore is working with more than 800 local youth to get them ready to show their animals at the Box Elder County Fair later this month.

