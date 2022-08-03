August is shaping up to be a pretty busy month for Ashley Longmore.
As the new USU Extension agent for Box Elder County, Longmore is working with more than 800 local youth to get them ready to show their animals at the Box Elder County Fair later this month.
As a mom and resident of Wellsville, she’s also helping her own kids get ready to show their lambs at the Cache County Fair.
“It’s a pretty crazy time,” said Longmore, who took over the job overseeing livestock, rangeland and youth livestock programs for the county on June 1. She replaces Josh Dallin, who left the position earlier this year, but remains with USU Extension as director of the university’s Bastian Agricultural Center in South Jordan.
A native of Richfield in central Utah, Longmore earned her bachelor’s degree in conservation and restoration ecology and master’s degree in rangeland science from USU. She is already familiar with Box Elder County, having worked in the county for the Utah Association of Conservation Districts after college.
More recently, she spent the last 10 years with the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food’s grazing improvement program, working with livestock producers across the Wasatch Front to help them improve their rangelands through implementation of better grazing management techniques.
Longmore said her new job is a natural fit, as she was already working closely with USU Extension in her role with UDAF.
“I’m excited to work on rangeland projects as well as being part of the livestock programs,” she said.
Longmore will be busy this weekend helping with junior livestock clinics at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds. After that she’ll be helping with her own family’s animals at the Cache County Fair next week.
Then it’s on to the Box Elder County Fair, where some 830 animals are set for the big livestock show.
Longmore said she’s working on some big ideas for Box Elder County rangelands, including an effort to secure a grant for a “virtual fencing” project that has the potential to revolutionize livestock management practices in the area.
“I’d like to get the whole county covered,” she said.