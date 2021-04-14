The Petit-Mitchell Easter party was on this year at Gary Petit’s large lot here at Promontory. The highly contested, much practiced for annual croquet game was won this year by Steven Mitchell. He will take possession of the trophy for the next year. Gary was very happy all day. There were teams of six players, and the winners of the teams vied for champion in the final game.
Many members of the several families provided lunch. Starr Mitchell provided a ham, potato salad, fruit salad, and a tray of cinnamon rolls; Ashley and Steven Mitchell prepared a couple of trays of deviled eggs; Coy, Mark and Kayla Mitchell provided a pasta salad and rolls; everyone else provided cookies and other good finger foods. Wendy and Russell Menlove provided a veggie tray. Starr says “there was no shortage of food for the 25 or so attendees!”
In addition to the croquet games and a delicious lunch, there was also an exciting Easter egg hunt enjoyed by “kids” of all ages. Jim and Starr are recovering slowly.
In addition to preparing for the Easter party, Jim and Starr were notified that their baby chickens and turkeys had arrived. They kept the two different kinds of birds separate so that the larger turkeys would not peck at the smaller chickens. Both babies are developing wing feathers already. There were 30 chicks and 20 turkeys.
Laura Wheatley reports the school spring break for her school-aged girls the first couple of days were cold, so the girls enjoyed inside pursuits.
Thursday night, the girls went to Grandma Wheatley’s home for a sleepover. Zane and Laura drove to a Hawaiian grill in Logan for dinner. “There were mostly chicken and pork dishes with rice,” Laura says. “These seem to be sweeter to me.”
The Wheatley family watched conference together. They watched Sunday morning conference, then went to the senior Wheatleys’ family orchard for an Easter party. Everyone ate hot dogs and marshmallows, among other treats. There was also an Easter egg hunt. After that, everyone that could took a hike to Easter Rock on the hill. All had lots of fun.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen watched the conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday and Sunday morning. Then they went to Salt Lake City to visit relatives. They mostly helped son Shawn move up to their quilting cottage during the week. He loves it!
Jeannette went Friday to Marie Roche’s home with her friends. They didn’t do much crocheting, but they did share stories about olden times.
Monday, March 29 was the 41st anniversary of the death of Winnie Richman’s father down in Texas. She spent the day in town doing chores in the afternoon and watching the Utah Jazz vanquish the Cleveland Cavaliers — by 39 points.
On Tuesday, Jim Mitchell came and fed Winnie’s cows in the pasture behind the house, the three bulls in their corral, and the eight heifers in their hay manger. He did great, and Winnie is very grateful.
On Wednesday, when Winnie went to do chores she discovered a baby calf huddled against the fence between the heifers and the driveway. It didn’t have the energy to run away from Winnie. She was very worried since it didn’t have a mother anywhere near it. She called Jim and Starr Mitchell to help her get it to the mountain pasture. The three decided to keep it in the corral up there to see if its mother would claim it. The mother cow didn’t come to it, even all night.
Meanwhile, Jim drove down to Steve Petersen’s to borrow a gallon of calf milk replacer. The calf was so grateful it drank the whole gallon. When the mother still didn’t claim it overnight, Winnie gave it to Jim and Starr, who know how to raise good, strong, grateful calves on a bottle. At the last report the little heifer was doing great and eating well. She will be on a bottle a little longer, and then will be taught to drink out of a pail. She has access to a little grain, but so far the milk seems to be enough. Jim and Starr are very good at raising baby calves.
Friday, Winnie delivered Easter buckets to her family and their families, and one to her dear friend Carolyn Carter. She had fun doing it. It was also fun to watch her dear Jazz players set a franchise record of 21 consecutive wins at home that night.
Saturday and Sunday was the spring General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Winnie enjoyed four and a half out of five sessions on those two days. It was the 191st conference in the church’s history.
Sunday, shortly after 1 o’clock, Aaron and April Richman came to share some time with Winnie. They stayed until 3 o’clock. Aaron is still sore with his four broken ribs and a broken scapula. He hopes to be all well and back to work soon.
Winnie discovered a surprise in her garden when she went to water her flowers. She counted nearly a dozen tulips send up their leaves. She doesn’t remember planting any last fall. She is excited to see what colors they will be. Her lilacs are sending out a few new flower buds. Her daffodils are coming nicely. Last year she was expecting pink ones, but they all came orange. This year, in the same places, she is seeing mostly yellow. Maybe these should come in a “How about that?” column. The beautiful red hyacinths have all come up again.
Boyd Udy’s family’s cutter teams placed well in the National Cutter and Chariot Racing finals. One horse was injured, keeping that team from running again this year.
The Udy’s watched conference and enjoyed Easter, too. Saturday, Boyd helped Shawn Judkins with his roping contest in Tremonton. It was really good and had many contestants from all over.