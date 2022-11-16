The Utah State Flag Task Force settled on a new design for the state flag last week, and now it falls to the Utah Legislature to vote to adopt the new design or keep the current one come January 2023.
During last Thursday’s meeting, Utah leaders made a point to clarify what a new state flag would mean for the previous flag.
“We will continue to pay tribute to our state seal,” said Gov. Spencer Cox. “I’m hopeful they will fly that flag but I am hopeful that we will fly this flag as well.”
Cox said he he had talked to many Utah residents about the new flag and responses have ranged from welcoming to complete opposition.
“Some love this idea. Some don’t. I get it,” Cox said. “What I ask is that you give this an opportunity. Let this be something that we can all grow together and be unified by.”
The More Than a Flag initiative was launched in January alongside a survey asking Utahns what themes, colors and elements of the current state flag meant the most to them. The initiative was also the beginning of a four-month window in which the public could submit ideas.
After receiving nearly 6,000 submissions, the task force hired a design team and narrowed the field to 20. The team went over results from the survey, combining those with the most common themes of the remaining 20 flags.
“There’s nothing to be scared about here,” said Rep. Stephen Handy. “We aren’t changing Utah’s history, it’s just a rebrand.”
While elements and colors from the current flag will be present in the proposed design, the addition of a mountain range and an eight-pointed star stand out.
Though the mountain range is self-explanatory, the star has a more hidden meaning. Instead of going with a traditional five-pointed star — in celebration of statehood — an eight-pointed star was selected to pay homage to the eight federally recognized Native American tribes in Utah. The star also bears a striking resemblance to the Native-American star of hope, an inspiration for the actual shape of the star.
In the following weeks the team will prepare to officially submit the proposal to the legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.