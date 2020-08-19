Seems we have little creatures all over town. Isn’t summer wonderful? Even the animals like to go for a visit.
Our new little dog, “Scruffy,” took a dive through our park side fence. He is a small Pomeranian and just fit. Grant yelled his name and he kept on running, not even looking back. When we found him he was visiting the Hohlios’ house, playing with the children. On Portage Moms on Facebook there was a goat with a blue collar wandering around that ended up at the Trees’ house. If you listen careful at night you can even hear the coyotes howling! Ain’t it great to be livin’ rural?
A big THANK YOU goes out to Bob John for the mowing on the Lane and down 8800 West. It does look soooo much better and is very appreciated by me, and also by the town.
Did anyone notice the stop sign/street sign missing at 25900? Well it was brought up to me at council meeting. The sign was found, thank goodness, and was in the garage of the people renting Faye Thomas’s old house. It will go up ASAP. Speaking of roads, Joan Startin has fixed up the corner of 9200 West. People used to cut that corner, and she has it fixed with a flag and some steel reinforcements to protect the water pipe that was exposed, and also the hole that was left there.
Just wanted to say that I LOVE the signs that Amanda Loftus and Blaine Wright have put up in front of their homes on 8800 West South of town. The town is also putting up 25 miles-per-hour signs and “Children at Play” signs. The traffic coming down that road really gets out of control sometimes. How horrible it would be to hit one of those children! Please pay attention and don’t speed anywhere in town.
Sad news for Portage: Aaron and Rebecca Beus are moving to Idaho. They have sold their house to a young couple that are expecting a baby, and will be moving out in about a week. Rebecca says they are so excited and feel that it is the right thing to do at this time. They will be living in Virginia, Idaho, which is straight west of Downey and west of Flags West if any of you know that place (a good place to eat a few years back when that was my stomping ground). She also said that is a big house with barns and sheds on the property. I guess we are only sorry for those of us who they are leaving behind.
Lisa L. Bingham has a new toy, an electric bike. I don’t think she is a speed demon, but watch out anyway. I told her it is not exercise when the bike pedals for you, but she said that is not how it works! Pretty expensive toy, I here tell.
Someone in town had a story to tell about the storm that came through here recently. She was sitting in her house and they heard the wind starting to howl and rumble, and she decided to go check out her brand-new greenhouse.
Deciding to shut the windows, she climbed on a ladder to pull them closed as the wind hit the greenhouse. The ladder was starting to walk on its own, so she climbed down fast and thought to grab hold of one of the house supports that were waving around, but that was not helping much. She could see the whole house was swaying to and fro, so she took to running out of the greenhouse. Just as she reached the door and ran out, the whole entire greenhouse went “whoosh” and collapsed in a heap. WOW! That would get you heart pounding, wouldn’t it? So glad she was alright — just a little shook up.
HAVE A GOOD, SAFE WEEK!