Have you noticed the new house and garage at the four way stop in town? Ed Rogers is now a legal resident of Portage!
I teased him at first about how Portage has its own Mr. Rogers in town (probably only the older folks in town remember). He came back with, “I was named after my dad, Roy Rogers! (just kidding). Right now he is from the Logan valley, but originally he was from “The Bay Area” in California.
He said, “I was born in California and primarily raised in Tracy. I enlisted in the USAF Reserves in l981 and went full active duty in l983. I retired from the USAF in 2008. I worked for a number of years at Beaver Mountain Ski Resort in Logan. I started as camp host and then was also a “liftie” during the winter.”
I asked why he picked Portage and he said, “It is a quiet little community and I am lucky to be here!” He stumbled across it because it was also the least expense property in the state with electricity and water.
I think you will all agree that the corner already looks so much better. He has trimmed trees and plans to have a stack of lumber behind his house to be able to cook great meals outside.
Ed has a daughter and a couple of stepchildren that he still is close to, and some family still in California. He loves history, and he and I have had fun discussing the history of Portage. He is an interesting person to talk to, so stop by and say “Hello” sometime. He plans to help us have lights for the town bulletin board across the street from his home. Ed says he sees quite a few people stop and look to see what is posted there, plus even some that take their pictures beside the board that says “Welcome to Portage.”
I think I mentioned in past articles that we are being blessed with a lot of babies in Portage in the next few months. There was a baby shower held for Harlie Johnson Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It was held in the Cultural Hall with everyone sitting in a circle with all the presents (a pile of presents) at one end and yummy treats at the other end. The treats they have at these events are out of this world!
Last week there was a baby shower for Alex Grunvig at the town hall. Guess what? Yummy treats again! Kamryn Mitton, her next door neighbor, gave the party for her. How much fun!
It seems most of these girls are having girls. Someone told me yesterday that for a few years everyone was having boys and now they’re having girls. Congratulations to all these moms! The populations is growing as we speak.
There is a spot in town that has four different kinds of weather. There is snow on the ground south, mud on the west and water on the north and more and more mud on the east. If you want to check it out go down the west-most street in town and it’s a little gray house and has a very muddy driveway.
BIG ANNOUNCMENT! Purple Ladies will be starting as soon as weather is clear and warm. We all hope it is soon!
Just wanted to close with the news that we have a genuine, authentic, for-real cowboy living here in Portage. He has lots of experience in his line of work and many memories. We had lunch with him and his lovely wife this afternoon. I hope to have stories about him in the upcoming articles.
Have a great week everyone! Be safe out there! New thought: BE AWARE AT ALL TIMES!