The Tremonton City Library, Box Elder Safe Communities Coalition and Parents Empowered have teamed up to post signs at the library encouraging parents to spend time with their kids in the library, enjoying various books and activities, in an effort to prevent underage drinking.
When you walk into the Tremonton City Library, you might notice striking new signage.
The signs, featuring important messages for parents about how to keep their kids’ brains healthy, are part of a new partnership between the library, Box Elder Safe Communities Coalition and Parents Empowered.
The eye-catching messages encourage parents to spend time with their kids in the library, enjoying various books and activities, in an effort to prevent underage drinking.
Studies show parents are the number one reason kids don’t drink. That is why developing a close relationship with a child by spending time with them, and doing things they like to do, is so essential.
Underage drinking is an issue that affects families throughout our community because all kids need help from their parents to stay alcohol-free. Alcohol can harm a child’s brain, changing how it develops and affecting the parts that control good judgment. It is important for parents to talk to their kids early about alcohol. Research shows you should talk to your kids about alcohol as early as age nine.
The Box Elder Safe Communities Coalition, or BESCC, is a group of individuals focused on helping make our community a safer, healthier, and happier place to live. The BESCC helps empower and unite community members by raising awareness of local issues and providing education and resources to help people thrive.
Preventing underage drinking and substance misuse in our homes, neighborhoods, and communities requires teamwork and collaboration. BESCC has partnered with Parents Empowered, the State of Utah’s underage drinking prevention campaign, to provide parents with the tools and resources needed to have these conversations with their kids about not drinking underage. Together, we can help create a safe environment for the future of our community.
