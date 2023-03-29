Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

When you walk into the Tremonton City Library, you might notice striking new signage.

The signs, featuring important messages for parents about how to keep their kids’ brains healthy, are part of a new partnership between the library, Box Elder Safe Communities Coalition and Parents Empowered.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.