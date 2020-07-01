For the better part of two decades, those involved with the Bookmobile in Box Elder County have been looking for a building for the program to call its own.
Proponents are now saying they have found the ideal location for a building to house the program’s large collection of books and other media, along with its vehicles. With funding already approved to build such a facility, they are urging county leaders to move forward with the project.
County librarian and longtime Bookmobile driver Brad Rhodes, along with members of the county library board, visited a recent county commission meeting to make a pitch for a new building on Country Club Road, near Skyway Golf Course. Rhodes called it “the best location possible.”
Rhodes said several locations have been considered from Willard to the county fairgrounds in Tremonton, and the Country Club Road site makes the most sense for a number of reasons.
“It’s one mile from the freeway exit, with dedicated turn lanes east and westbound,” he said. “It has power, water and sewer already in place. It’s nicely central to the county, and the county owns the property.”
Rhodes started driving the Bookmobile in the summer of 2000, bringing books and other learning materials to rural areas in Box Elder County and parts of southern Idaho. He said the program has long been in need of a building “that gives us sufficient room for our current collection, and even allows that collection to grow.”
There’s also a need for a safe place to store the vehicles that will keep them protected from “thieves, vandals and weather, especially water and frost damage.
“We’ve had windows broken out, fuel siphoned off, batteries stolen, fender benders with garbage trucks and teachers’ cars, and seemingly never-ending water leaks over the years,” he said. “We need a building that doesn’t endanger elementary students with Bookmobiles pulling in and out of the parking lot used by these children going in and out of the (school) building, and parents dropping off and picking up kids.”
County commissioners approved up to $1 million in this year’s budget for construction of a Bookmobile facility. The program has been housed in a building shared with the Willard police and fire departments, but space there has become increasingly tight due to growth.
Officials had approved a site for the new building near the events center building at the fairgrounds, but plans for that site fell through after drainage issues were discovered. County Building Official Codey Illum said the new site would also need improved storm drainage, but it would likely be easier to resolve the issue at the new location.
Stan Summers, who oversees the library board in his role as a county commissioner, said the COVID-19 situation has delayed resolution of the drainage issues in the area, but with the Bookmobile program being squeezed out of its Willard location, it’s time to move forward with a plan.
“I’ve been inundated with phone calls, text messages and private messages from constituents that have just sent their support in for this, how much it means to their kids and families,” Summers said.
Rhodes said the Bookmobile, which operates under the county separate from the school district, has worked within or below its budget for years now in the hope that the savings could be used for a new building.
“For 20 years, we’ve had an incentive to not spend our entire budget with the hope that one day we’ll be able to build this facility,” he said. “That day is now.”
Some have questioned the need for a new building in a time when Bookmobile use has been declining. Rhodes said the inability to park in front of elementary schools has hurt use and circulation, but said the service has actually been growing since 2016 despite declining storage space and no increase in its annual budget, with much of the growth coming from more development in unincorporated parts of the county that don’t have easy access to a library.
“We’ve almost had to reinvent ourselves in our communities,” he said. “The demand is out there.”
Commissioner Jeff Scott said he supports the new building and location, as long as the drainage issues are resolved first.
“We’ve found a home, it sounds like. My only concern at this point is the storm drain,” Scott said. “We’ve tried to find something that worked. Now there’s enough money, and it needs to get done.”