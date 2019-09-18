Box Elder County officials have set reduced or newly specified speed limits on four stretches of road in unincorporated parts of the county.
At its regular meeting on Sept. 4, the county commission heard from County Roads Supervisor Bill Gilson, who recommended the new limits based on several factors, ranging from the findings of recent engineering surveys to complaints from local residents that vehicles are traveling too fast through residential areas.
On the southern portion of Iowa String Road, south of SR 83, the speed limit will be posted at 45 miles per hour, with an advisory limit of 35 miles per hour through the “S” curve portion of the road.
Gilson said undeveloped shoulders and drainage ditches next to the road were factors in recommending the new limit. Speed counters set up by the sheriff’s office found that based on the 85th percentile of drivers, a common measure in determining speed limits, people are driving that stretch at an average of 53 miles per hour.
On 8400 West in Thatcher, a one-mile stretch between SR 102 (11200 North) and Rocket Road (10400 North) will be posted at 40 miles per hour, due largely to increased residential development. Speed counters found drivers to be traveling an average of 48 miles per hour along that stretch.
“We’ve had quite a few calls from those residents complaining of speeders,” Gilson said.
On 5600 North east of Bear River City, the speed limit has been changed to 30 miles per hour on the stretch that crosses the Bear River and winds through a residential area before joining up with Calls Fort Road.
Gilson said there have also been a lot of calls from residents there reporting near-accidents with children and pets, and the speed limit is needed due to “extreme ‘S’ curves, lots of trees, and low visibility.”
Speed counters found that vehicles have been traveling at an average of 44 miles per hour there.
Finally, subdivisions in South Willard will be posted at 25 miles per hour, which is the Utah state standard for urban residential areas. Signs will be put up notifying traffic coming off of Hwy. 89 of the limits in those subdivisions.