The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown another curve ball, as a new statewide strategy to fight the pandemic is forcing organizers of some local events to postpone or alter their plans in order to comply with the new rules.
Utah is implementing the strategy as the number of confirmed cases and hospitalizations continues to surge, state officials announced last week. The state will move away from its color-coded health system and instead place counties under restrictions based on their COVID-19 transmission rates, said Gov. Gary Herbert. Each county will be listed as a high, moderate or low-level transmission area.
In moderate transmission areas, which for now include Box Elder and most other counties in the state, gatherings will be limited to 25 or fewer unless masks are worn, said Rich Saunders, acting director of the Utah Department of Health. Gatherings will be limited to 50 or fewer in low transmission areas if people don’t wear masks.
As a two-week “circuit breaker,” masks must be worn in all moderate transmission counties until Oct. 29, Saunders said.
Six counties — Salt Lake, Utah, Cache, Garfield, Juab and Wasatch — have been designated as high transmission areas. Masks will be required in all indoor settings in these counties, and social gatherings must be limited to 10 people or fewer, Saunders said.
One local event impacted by the new rules is Tremonton’s Trick or Treat on Main Street, in which kids traditionally put on Halloween costumes and go door-to-door to Main Street businesses.
The Box Elder Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the annual Halloween festivity, has “reimagined” it into a drive-through event at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds, Chamber Executive Director Monica Holdaway said.
The event is still scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. The Chamber is asking businesses to donate candy, which volunteers will use to prepare 2,000 trick-or-treat bags. Attendees will be able to stay in their cars, with volunteers handing out candy bags. Businesses that donate will be listed on a sign at the event and on a sheet of paper that will be included in all bags.
The Chamber will be picking up candy and donations on Thursday and Friday this week. Businesses that want to participate can call (435) 723-3931 to arrange a pickup.
“This is a great community event that kids love, and the Chamber still wants to have an opportunity for the kids to receive treats,” Holdaway said. “After some brainstorming, the way we can accomplish this is to have a drive-through event.”
The new state rules have also prompted the postponement of the Box Elder Business Summit, a meeting focused on the manufacturing sector that was slated to happen this Friday.
“We still look forward to having the summit and are planning on holding it sometime in either March or April of 2021,” Box Elder County Economic Development Director Mitch Zundel said.
Utah has been in the midst of a record-setting surge in reported coronavirus cases over the past month. The state ranks fifth in the country for newly confirmed infections per capita, according to data from Johns Hopkins.
“We are having one of the worst outbreaks in the country, and this is unacceptable,” Herbert said.
There have been nearly 100,000 reported virus cases and 550 deaths in Utah, according to state data. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.