I am embarrassed to say I jumped on the war wagon to sign a petition to repeal a service tax without doing my homework. Yes I am a citizen who does not get involved in politics because I do not know what to believe in the media. I tried to read the 200 page bill but to me it is not understandable. Trying to find facts for myself motivated me to call my state representative Scott Sandal and get the scoop from his mouth.
In the state of Utah we are taxed with income tax, sales tax, gas tax, and property tax. This bill claims to be looking forward to the future.
I understand that income tax and sales tax are in theory fair taxes. Those who EARN more pay more income tax, those who buy more, pay more sales tax. Sales tax seems to benefit our state most because people passing through buy things and pay tax so we get a little help there. I wonder about low income getting tax rebates on food, sounds like it might need to be looked at. I think low income already get help with wick and other services, do they need more of a tax break on groceries as well?
The way we are taxed might be a fair system if it were not for all the “special exemptions” that make a tax bill sooo confusing!
Gas tax does seem to be in need of revising. It used to be if you used the road you payed tax on it through purchasing gas. Our future is changing, electric cars and milage efficient cars purchase less gas but still use the roads. It is pretty self explanatory that this needs to be addressed. Should we simply be taxed for every mile we drive on the road no matter who you are. (I understand this technology is coming)
I was under the impression that all SERVICES will be taxed with this new tax bill. Scott Sandal assured me that haircuts, house cleaning, my visit to the Dr or dentist, having my lawn mowed or my child cared for will not be a service that will be taxed. Some of those services they are charging a service tax on are; Uber drivers, (who use the road, and are already taxed from gas, I wonder about this one…) Internet services, instead of buying the dvd we just use netflix and this type of streaming services. We should expect to see much more of this type of changes in the future. These things do need to be evaluated. One thing for sure the way we do business is changing. It does make sense that the way we are taxed probably needs to change as well.
Income tax does need to adjusted. Would we need to tax a service if that person is already taxed by income? I have a lot more to learn and have the obligation to look into where my tax money is currently being spent. Income tax and property tax is currently spent on education in Box Elder County. I know for a fact that teachers are not payed a large amount and our schools are not extravagant. Where does all the money go?
It appears me that perhaps spending needs to be addressed. I was referred to utah.gov and boxeldercountyservices to find the budget of how money is being spent. So far those website are not user friendly for me. I want to flat out see every salary which is payed by tax dollars. I do not want to see who gets that money just an accounting in simple english. This is not a easy task! I have spent my spare time this week looking at this and so far I have simply found information as confusing as the tax bill. I am guessing someone has already checked this out and can tell me where to simply see bare bones where those tax dollars go? Any suggestions? I should call in Marie Kondo to simplify this task, right?
To put my house in order it seems madness to go out and buy more or bring more in before I clean out and organize what I already have. Our government needs our help! (In my opinion) As concerned citizen lets take a look and give our opinion. Thats what they are payed for is to listen. We will do more good doing our homework and holding people responsible for how they spend our money than just signing a petion and goin on about our business. It is easy to do what I do talk about stuff. It is harder to find solutions. Obviously our tax system needs help. Join me and lets get involved.
Simmons is a cosmetologist at Possibilities Salon in Tremonton.