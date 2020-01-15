A new era began for the Tremonton City Council last week, when the two newest members were sworn in at the council’s first meeting of the year.
Councilmembers Connie Archibald and Rick Seamons, who won last November’s race with three people vying for two seats, got their first taste of the council’s bimonthly meetings last Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Archibald started off the meeting by giving the opening prayer, saying that the council was “grateful for chances to make sound decisions, and utilize our knowledge and common sense and information given to us by the citizens of Tremonton City.”
Both were then sworn in by City Recorder and Human Resources Director Linsey Nessen, who had them repeat the oath of office: “I, (councilmember’s name), do affirm that I will support, obey and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Utah, and that I will discharge the duties of my office with fidelity.”
The two freshmen councilmembers also received their assignments for the year. Archibald will assume many of the responsibilities of her predecessor, Diana Doutre. Her assignments include the Tremonton Library, New Hope Crisis Center, Tremonton Food Pantry, Historic Preservation Commission, Box Elder Chamber of Commerce and Utah State University.
Seamons, who has experience as a member of the Tremonton Planning Commission, was assigned to Utah League of Cities and Towns, garbage and recycling, roads and sidewalks, employee appeal board, and was one of two councilmembers assigned to secondary water issues.
Archibald commented on the city’s holiday lights display, saying her family visited it several times during the season.
“That is such a great thing to offer families,” she said. “I would say hats off to all those involved.”
She also made her first motion as a councilmember — to approve the city’s priority list for county corridor preservation funds for transportation projects. The council approved the motion unanimously.
In addition, Archibald brought forth a concern from a resident who had asked her about improving the lights and look of Main Street during the holidays.
Seamons was more reserved in his first meeting on the council. Toward the end of the meeting, when Mayor Roger Fridal gives each member an opportunity to report on whatever they wish, Seamons quipped: “I have none because I’m too new, but thank you — it’s going to be fun and interesting.”
Fridal thanked both of them for offering themselves as public servants.
“We appreciate you guys wanting to serve Tremonton City and the citizens of our great town,” he said. “I’m looking forward to having you guys on city council. It will truly be a pleasure, indeed.”