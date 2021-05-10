The Utah Division of Water Resources has launched a new water conservation website. Our popular weekly lawn watering guide can be found from the main menu of the new site and now lives on this page: https://conservewater.utah.gov/weekly-lawn-watering-guide/
Did you know that eliminating one watering saves about 3,000 gallons for the average quarter-acre yard? To customize watering for your area, the Division of Water Resources publishes a Weekly Lawn Watering Guide on our Facebook page and online that recommends watering based on weather patterns and evapotranspiration rates in each county. The guide takes extensive data and simplifies it into how many days to water each week. Microclimates may require adjustments to your watering schedule.
You’ve probably heard by now that we’re in one of the worst droughts on record and that soil moisture is at an all-time low. On March 17, Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency due to drought. Learn more at Drought.Utah.Gov
Now, we don’t want anyone to get too hasty to start watering because of this. Because of the intense drought conditions, all the more reason to #Wait2Water and let your turf build up some strong roots and resiliency before the summer. Watering too soon can lead to shallow weak roots and could actually do more damage than good to your lawn. Turf may look like it’s really thirsty, but it’s really because it’s dormant.
With all of the state in drought, watering efficiently is more critical than ever. Follow the guide to save water – and money – and avoid the problems that can accompany overwatering like pests and disease. We estimate that Utah could save more than 20 billion gallons of water every summer if everyone were to water according to the guide. Also, make sure your sprinklers are property adjusted to water plants, not pavement. Do your part to Slow The Flow.
Using water wisely is always recommended, but with 100% of the state experiencing drought, it’s critical. Thank you for helping raise awareness of this precious resource.