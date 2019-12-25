Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! As parents recoup from the holidays and kids get ready to change boredom at home to a school schedule, welcome the new year full of unknown adventures with positive thoughts.
The Corinne First Ward has made some changes in ward assignments. Thanks to Rod Jeppesen, who has served as ward clerk for many years, and welcome to Max Moore, who will take this office. Stan Norman will be serving as executive secretary as Van Bingham steps down.
New teachers in Relief Society include Megan Nelson and Daysha Hubbard. There is new leadership in both Young Women and Young Men organizations, and in Primary. There were so many people standing and then sitting down as their names were called, someone remarked it looked like a “Whack-a-Mole” event. Thanks to all those who have served, and to those who are now serving in various capacities in the ward.
The annual Christmas talent Cantata was enjoyed by the community last week. Thanks to Beulah Wells for her devotion to this event.
It becomes more evident that the newly installed stop sign on 2300 North continues to be ignored or simply innocently missed as there is now a red reflector on top of the sign. Old habits are hard to break.
Deputy Braegger reported that in a recent speed limit monitoring on Corinne Cutoff Road, 40 percent of the 543 cars going eastbound were clocked at over the 30 mile per hour limit in a 24-hour period. The highest speed was 54 miles per hour.
Congratulations to the winners of the holiday yard and house decoration contest. City council members chose for first place Jim and Shantel Higgins, second place Randy and Trudy Winchester, and third place Joe and Julie Shinkle. Honorable mention included Kevin and Denise Roche, Paul and Ashley Simpson, David and Tracie Gonzalez, Brody and Jen Flitton and Roger and Nancy Holcomb. Gift cards will be forthcoming.
During the most recent Corinne City Council meeting, Colton Rasmussen of Rasmussen Cabinetry was granted a variance for his shed adjacent to his existing building with the stipulation that barriers be placed to keep parking from compromising the edge of the road.
Shane Baton will be sitting around the city council table, taking the place of Paul Thompson, who has moved from the community.
In other business, existing city employees will be given a raise in base salary to stay in compliance with the federal government two-year schedule of increases in grades and steps.