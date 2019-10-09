Bear River senior Macy Newman hung up her tennis racket in high school competition for the last time on Friday, Oct. 4, at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City, falling in the first round of the 4A state tennis tournament at second singles. Newman was the only Bear River Bear to compete in this year’s state tournament, finishing Region 11 in fifth place at second singles.
Newman was defeated by Mychaella Wisneske from Dixie High in St. George in two sets, 6-2, 6-1. Wisneske, also a senior, took that success to the final match and took second place in second singles in 4A.
“I’m happy with the season I had. Qualifying for state really topped it off. I’m proud of the way I played and how I ended my senior tennis season,” Newman said. “I’m just sad it’s all over!”
This was the second time Newman has participated in the state tournament and her fourth year playing tennis. She started as a freshman and played doubles two years ago with Halleigh Davis in the state tournament. Newman is a three-year varsity member of the girls’ tennis team for the Bears.
“Macy gave it her all at state. She left everything on the court and I’m proud of how she played,” said Bear River girls’ head tennis coach Robert Epling.
“It was a tough season. I am proud of these girls for playing the way I ask them to, even though they could win more matches in this region if they just pushed the ball over the net and just got the ball back over. There is so much more to being a good tennis player than that and I’m excited to see where we are next season,” Epling added about the team this year.