When Emily Duncan learned a few weeks ago that she had been named valedictorian of the Bear River High Class of 2020, it was a gratifying way to end a year that had been cut short unexpectedly.
“I was excited,” Duncan said. “It was a relief that all that work had paid off.”
Aside from her 4.0 grade point average, that hard work included a long list of extracurricular activities — track, cross country, tennis, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America and more, in addition to being on the student council.
All of those efforts seemed to be derailed when she learned in March that regular classes had been suspended because of the spread of the coronavirus, and later when it was announced that the school year as planned was over.
“It was really hard when the governor announced that school was canceled,” she said. “I was really bummed.”
Despite the setback, she pressed on with her studies, and through her role on the student council, helped bring some closure to her classmates by planning a videotaped graduation ceremony and other activities in an effort to bring some normalcy to the situation.
“Graduation turned out to be fun,” Duncan said. “We got to decorate the school, and we got a signed poster with every class member on it since we haven’t been able to sign our yearbooks in the same way.”
Duncan’s family (parents Brian and Charlotte) moved to Tremonton from Syracuse before her eighth grade year, so Duncan spent two years at Bear River Middle School before moving on to the high school.
“I’ve always liked school, the learning and the social atmosphere,” she said.
Her mother, Charlotte, said it was evident early on that Duncan was a good student, and by her senior year, it was clear that Emily had a good shot at receiving the top academic honor in her class.
“She’s an awesome girl who works very hard and is very goal oriented,” Charlotte said. “She’s always very responsible. We have to kind of let her know not to stress about things too much when it comes to grades.”
This summer, Emily plans to keep her job working at the Subway restaurant in Tremonton. In the fall, she plans to attend Brigham Young University in Provo, where she has a full scholarship for the first year. She has also received scholarships from Comcast, Burger King and the Women’s Civic League to help offset the cost of college.
Duncan said her favorite subject is mathematics, a subject in which she plans to major. While she hasn’t yet decided what career to pursue, she is taking a good look at biomedical engineering.
Outside of school, some of Duncan’s favorite hobbies include music (she plays piano, guitar and ukulele), hiking, and cooking, especially making baked treats like cookies and cream puffs.
For next year’s senior class, Duncan advises getting involved in activities outside the classroom, but also not shying away from challenging courses. It’s also important to “enjoy it as much as you can, because you never know when a pandemic is going to cancel the end of your senior year,” she said, laughing.
An organized motorcade this Thursday will help Duncan and her classmates celebrate together, even if not the way they planned. After that, it’s on to the next challenge.
Whatever that challenge may be, Emily’s mother said her daughter will be ready to succeed, and to inspire others to do the same.
“She’s an amazing daughter,” Charlotte said. “Even more than getting good grades, she’s a great person.”