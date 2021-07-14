A major fire in Tremonton on Tuesday caused a large drawdown in the city water supply, and officials are asking residents to conserve water over the next few days make up for the loss.
“We ask that all city residents skip watering their lawns and do all they can to conserve water for the next two days to help our city’s drinking water supply return to previous levels,” the city said in a post on its Facebook page Tuesday evening.
According to the post, the fire at the Daryl Building at 100 W. Main Street in Tremonton required help from several area fire departments, resulting in use of approximately 3,000 gallons of water per minute over a three and half hour period. An additional 1,000 gallons per minute was used throughout the night to ensure the fire had been completely extinguished.
“Currently the water system is holding its own although it has taken a hit to our already low water supply,” the city said.
The Daryl Building was reported to be a “complete loss” as a result of the fire and will have to be knocked down.
Built in 1930, the building has housed several businesses over the years. The most recent tenant appears to have been Check Tech loans.