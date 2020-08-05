“We are here for you whether this goes through or not,” was Fire Chief Clint Norman’s last response during the emotional public meeting of the Corinne City Council last week.
The open meeting held on Tuesday, July 28 was called to give Corinne citizens the opportunity to voice opinions of whether or not to hire two full-time firefighters for the city. This action would increase the city budget approximately $110,000 plus 35% for benefits, and would result in a property tax increase for each community household to pay for the new employees.
Some in attendance were against the proposal, saying the voluntary fire department is big enough to handle the fire and medical needs of the area now. Others suggested joining with the Brigham City Fire Department, and several were pleading for no tax increase due to limited budgets, especially for elderly citizens.
Firefighters’ wives made pleas for more help as their volunteer husbands have missed family time when responding to calls or participating in training exercises. Marriages have been put in jeopardy, they said, as men have had to decide which was more important to them — helping others or helping themselves.
Fire department spokesmen told the audience how some calls are emotional, and how some images will never leave them as they fought to save lives in different situations. Extra help would lighten the load, they said.
Mayor Brett Merkley followed protocol as he allowed all who signed up to speak. The council requested a second round for statements. As banter went back and forth, the mayor had to call for order twice and threaten to close the meeting if those attending did not allow free speech for everyone.
The final decision will be made by council members Aug. 18, after a Truth in Taxation hearing that was held Aug. 4.