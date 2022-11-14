Thanksgiving-Madden Tribute Football

Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden speaks about former quarterback Ken Stabler, pictured at rear, during a ceremony honoring Stabler at halftime of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals in Oakland, Calif., on Sept. 13, 2015. The NFL is making that a lasting tribute by honoring the late broadcaster by launching the “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration” to begin on the first Thanksgiving following his death last December.

 AP Photo/Ben Margot, file

From awarding victory turkey legs to the star players to being the voice on the NFL's biggest Thanksgiving Day games for years, John Madden was synonymous with the holiday he so adored.

The NFL is making that a lasting tribute by honoring the late broadcaster by launching the “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration” to begin on the first Thanksgiving following his death last December.


