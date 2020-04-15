Easter celebration was a family-oriented event this year and not a community event. There was no Easter egg hunt in Corinne City due to this crazy virus. Corinne City officials did not want volunteers, city employees or the public to place themselves at risk by mingling and sharing goodies. Thanks for keeping our well being as top priority, city officials. Hopefully the Fourth of July celebration can be celebrated on time.
The weather is definitely changing. In the morning, one needs a jacket while cutting the lawn and by afternoon, it is sweat weather. The alfalfa is coming up in curly bunches, the grain is reaching skyward, fields are ready for onions, calves are running in glee in the fields. Spring is so fun. And there is a robin looking for a nest in the tree on the lawn.
During the recent Corinne City Council meeting, council members were approached as to whether or not to annex some property that may be used for a housing development located near Smoot Brothers Trucking. Matthew Godfrey presented a plan that called for approximately 40 one-acre plots that could be developed in the future. The big question is the availability of water for the area.
Mayor Brett Merkley stated that because Corinne City has made provisions for water sources by the tank and spring renovation on the mountain, and a provision for the development of a well, there is water available for future development. He asked the council whether they would like the expansion and use of water to be in this place, or wait for a development closer to the city proper. “We have planned for growth and we are far from our (water) capacity,” said the mayor.
If annexed, this area would be treated the same as the city proper, including the responsibility of snow removal, signs, road upkeep, etc. Culinary water would not be allowed to water lawns. Houses would be on septic tank service. The council requested more information, including a canvassing of neighbors as to their opinion for annexation.
At the present time, this area has Brigham City addresses, but Corinne phone numbers. Some people are on Corinne City water and some are not. Corinne City has the water line from the mountain to the city running through several landowners’ property.
Mayor Merkley and Fire Chief Clint Norman again stated their approval of hiring two full-time firefighter employees to take care of the emergency calls during the day that come to the Corinne City Fire Department. As this service is a volunteer fire department, response to daytime calls are difficult as these people all have full-time employment out of the city. The daytime employees would take care of the day calls and the regular volunteers could easily continue to handle the nighttime calls.
We want to take a positive approach to this growing dilemma before we are mandated to take an action by the state that will not be for our best interest, they said. No action has been taken at this time.
Two sweet ladies of the community have passed away during the past week. We offer condolences to the families of Ann Norman Udy and Dyan Welch. Both have had a lasting impact on Corinne and will be remembered with fondness.