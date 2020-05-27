During a recent session called due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Utah Legislature passed House Bill 3006, which mandates that there will be no in-person voting for the June 30, 2020 primary election.
However, drop boxes will still be used, and the bill gave counties an option of doing mobile drive-though voting. Of the 29 counties in Utah, seven have chosen to have a mobile voting site, including Box Elder. County Clerk Marla Young said she felt it was important to give voters the option.
There are always people who need assistance on Election Day. The mobile voting location on Election Day will be at the County Courthouse, 1 S. Main St., Brigham City, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Photo identification will be required.
The following are other changes due to HB3006:
• The entire election will be vote-by-mail. Ballots will be mailed on June 9. Every eligible, active, registered voter will be mailed a ballot.
• No regular polling locations
• No early voting
• No same-day voter registration
• Registration deadline is June 19, 2020. Party affiliation changes must be made by this date.
• Election officials must provide notification to voters
• Voters may postmark their ballots on Election Day instead of the requirement of before Election Day
• Initial results cannot be released until 10 p.m. on Election Day
• The election canvass date may be extended to 21 days instead of 14
There are also many aspects of the election that will remain the same, including accessible options for those with disabilities. If a voter needs special methods of voting, the clerk’s office will work to accommodate them. Please call (435) 734-3393.
Since the election is a Democratic and Republican primary, all registered Democrats and registered Republicans will receive a ballot in the mail. Those registered as unaffiliated must request what type of ballot they would like to receive, and those who plan to vote Republican must affiliate with the Republican party. Those registered as other parties will not receive a ballot. Party affiliation changes need to be made prior to June 19.
Voters may utilize a drop box for their ballot. There will be three outdoor drop box locations for this election: The Box Elder County Courthouse, 1 S. Main St., Brigham City, Utah; Box Elder County Fairgrounds, 320 N. 1000 W., Tremonton, Utah; and Perry City Offices, 3005 S. 1200 W., Perry, Utah.
Every ballot received will have the voter’s signature verified against the county voter registration system, and voters will be notified if their signature does not match. Those voters who do not respond to letters or requests for verification will not have their ballots counted.
Young said the clerk’s office works very hard to make sure all eligible voters have the opportunity to cast their ballots.
“We take it seriously on the matters of privacy, efficiency, and voter outreach,” she said. “We have policies and procedures in place that safeguard each election.”
Voter registration is available online at vote.utah.gov. Election information may be found at www.boxeldercounty.org/elections.
The county encourages all to stay home, stay safe, and return their vote-by-mail ballots.
“There are a lot of really important races on the primary ballot,” Young said.
The Democratic ballot includes the U.S. House District 1 race. The Republican ballot includes the U.S. House District 1 race, the Utah governor race, the Utah attorney general race, and the Box Elder County Commission Seat C race.
Again, primary election ballots will be mailed on June 9. Please contact the county clerk’s office at (435) 734-3393 if you do not receive your ballot, or if you need assistance.
“We are happy to help,” Young said.