While some are dreaming of snow, local kids have been getting out to enjoy the dry weather on the concrete ramps of the skate park at Jeanie Stevens Park in Tremonton. It’s getting to be the time of year when children trade in their bicycles and scooters for sleds and toboggans, but while Old Man Winter has swept in with cold temperatures, the Bear River Valley has yet to see any significant snowfall. This week’s weather forecast calls for continued sunny, dry conditions and cold nights, with overnight lows dipping into the mid-teens.
Leader photos/ Jeff DeMoss