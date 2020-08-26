The recent meeting of the Corinne City Council was soft and short. There was no public comment concerning the budget hearing and the council voted to accept it as written.
The vote on the tax increase was a unanimous negative vote among the council. There will not be a tax increase nor the hiring of two salaried firemen this year in Corinne City.
The small animal ordinance is still in the review stage, particularly concerning chicken coops and the placement thereof. Can a coop be in the front yard, side yard, or kept out of sight in the backyard? The most important item to remember, said the council, was the “setback” requirement already among city ordinances, meaning how far back a building must be from the road and/or edge of property. However, this could be taken in to consideration on a case-by-case basis. The ordinance will be put on the agenda in October as it must have a public hearing also.
Citizen Julie Reeves asked whether or not the allowance of hen houses could be grandfathered in as they now sit. Patti Tillman praised council members in their time and effort put forth regarding the tax increase decision.
Councilwoman Karen Caldwell raised concern about semi trucks eroding the corners of the streets as they turned. She announced a representative from the Utah State Preservation team will be meeting at the Methodist church this week along with council members.
The county fair will be this weekend, but not as we knew last year. And school will follow, again not as it used to be. As we go forward, we are all learning together, and together we will make it as good as it has always been.