Made the last yard cleanup of the year — drained the hoses, turned off the water, said goodbye to the bushes as they fell to the pruning shears — it’s sad. Spent months babying flowers and shrubs and now have to trim and/or tear them up. However, if all goes right, get ready to welcome them in the spring.
Shane Baton was appointed mayor pro tem at the last Corinne City council meeting in the absence of Mayor Brett Merkley. Malina Riser, representative from the mosquito abatement district, presented her annual report.
The best news, Riser said, is that there were zero cases of West Nile Virus to report. No cases in horses, chickens, other birds, or in the pools checked by the abatement district. She also reported that a four-year machine rotation was up and the district had two ATVs and a truck up for sale.
Council members were looking forward to hearing from a candidate to act as appeal authority for the city. Unfortunately, it did not come to fruition and had to be rescheduled. An appeal authority acts as the mediator if a citizen wants to appeal an ordinance, and would make the final decision in the case. Having someone with no ties to the city make the final decision would alleviate any emotion to the case.
Council members accepted ordinance 20-07, Enterprise Zone Resolution, which gives a $750 tax credit to new businesses in the city; and Ordinance 20-09, Social Media Resolution.
Councilwoman Irene Jensen asked about the use of COVID-19 monies received through the CARES Act stimulus bill. The fire department sought this money and it is being used “carefully and correctly,” Baton replied.
Two youngsters were baptized earlier this month: Paisley, daughter of Cade and Andréa Christensen; and Jacy, daughter of Brandy and Jason Hancock. Both are in the First Ward.
Sad news: due to restrictions of COVID, there will not be a community Trunk or Treat this year.