...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches, locally
higher.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected, including
during the Monday afternoon and potentially Tuesday morning
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
President Noelle Cockett delivers her State of the University in 2019 at USU.
Utah State University President Noelle Cockett announced last week that she will step away from the position effective July 1, 2023.
According to a news release from USU, Cockett will continue as a tenured faculty member and a national search for USU’s next president will begin immediately, headed by the Utah Board of Higher Education.
“On behalf of the Utah Board of Higher Education, I would like to thank President Noelle Cockett for her years of valuable service at Utah State University,” said Lisa Michele Church, board of higher education chair, in the release. “President Cockett’s tenure included great advancements for the university, its statewide campuses and the community in the areas of research; diversity, equity and inclusion; and educational excellence. We appreciate her tireless advocacy for transformative projects such as the Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water and Air and the USU College of Veterinary Medicine. We wish President Cockett every success in her future endeavors.”
In 1990, Cockett was hired as research faculty in the Department of Animal, Dairy and Veterinary Science at USU. According to the release, Cockett then went on to serve as dean of the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, vice president of the USU Extension, and executive vice president and provost of the university. In 2017, she was appointed as the 16th president and the first woman to lead USU.
Under Cockett’s leadership, the release states, USU became one of 146 research universities to earn an R1 Carnegie classification for excellence in research. She also acquired funding for USU’s College of Veterinary Medicine — the only veterinary school in the state.
USU also saw a 16% increase in first-generation, first-year college students this year, the release states, while Cockett also helped develop education opportunities locally and across the state.
She is also known for her work in genomics, and served as the chair of the Gene Editing in Agriculture Task Force.
“President Cockett has been a tremendous leader, both as president and in her other administrative roles,” said USU Board of Trustees Chair Kent Alder in the release. “Noelle’s dedication to the Aggie family and USU’s land-grant mission comes across loud and clear in everything she does. She has positioned Utah State University to take on even greater challenges in the years ahead. The Board of Trustees is very grateful for her service to the campus community.”
Cockett’s resignation announcement follows other notable shake-ups in leadership at the university over the past year.
On Nov. 1, it was reported that former-USU Athletic Director John Hartwell had vacated his position. After releasing a statement briefly addressing Hartwell’s resignation, USU announced Jerry Bovee would serve as AD in the interim while a national search is conducted.
Then-USU Police Chief Earl Morris was placed on administrative leave after a lawsuit filed against the university included recorded comments from Morris regarding consent issues and LDS women. The suit, filed in federal court almost a year ago, alleged the school gave preferential treatment to male athletes accused of sexual assault and shirked Title IX obligations.
Morris ultimately resigned after being placed on leave in December, and Blair Barfuss was hired as a replacement in May. The suit was dismissed after the parties reached a $500,000 settlement in October, according to a report from The Salt Lake Tribune.
USU is also looking for a Title IX coordinator after the departure of Hilary Renshaw, who served in the position since 2018. Renshaw told The Herald Journal she had taken a position with the Utah System of Higher Education.
