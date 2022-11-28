Noelle cockett

President Noelle Cockett delivers her State of the University in 2019 at USU.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Utah State University President Noelle Cockett announced last week that she will step away from the position effective July 1, 2023.

According to a news release from USU, Cockett will continue as a tenured faculty member and a national search for USU’s next president will begin immediately, headed by the Utah Board of Higher Education.


