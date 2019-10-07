Norman George Troseth
Norman “Norm” George Troseth, 81, died Sunday morning, October 6, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sherrel “Sherrie” Mae Wood Troseth; his son Shane (Jana) Troseth; his daughters: Jennifer (Ed) Busenbark; Kori (Philip) Castle; his son Kris (Ember) Troseth; and brother Ted (Kaylene) Troseth; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A graduate of Bear River High School, he was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Norm had a successful career including serving in the National Guard from 1960-1966, working for Thiokol, retiring in 1999 from ATK. He was also the proud owner of Plant Peddler.
He found joy spending time helping Sherrie with her projects. Scouting was his passion. Norm loves nature and God’s wonderful earth.
A graveside service was held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at the Fielding Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to any humanitarian project of your choice.
Norm’s family is grateful for the loving care he received from those employed at Primrose & Access Home Healthcare & Hospice.
