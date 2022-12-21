Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Ornaments made by North Park Elementary School students are being showcased as part of a holiday window display in downtown Salt Lake City.

In celebration of the 50-year anniversary of Zions Bank’s “Lights On” tree-trimming tradition with local schools, students from five geographically diverse counties in Utah and Idaho were asked to create ornaments representing their region. North Park students designed ornaments depicting a Box Elder County Fair and rodeo theme, including pigs, sheep and cowboy hats. In return, Zions Bank donated $500 to the school.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.