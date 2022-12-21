...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM
MST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 4 inches, locally up to 7 inches Wasatch Back.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Wasatch Back.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 8 PM Wednesday to 11
AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
Wednesday to 1 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday evening commute. The cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Carli Morrison (top row left), manager of Zions Bank’s Tremonton branch, poses with students in Lacy McKnight’s first grade class. The students created ornaments for Zions Bank’s holiday window displays. In return, Morrison presented a $500 donation to North Park Elementary.
Courtesy Photo/Zions Bank
A Christmas tree designed by North Park Elementary students is featured in a holiday window display at the Zions Bank Building in Salt Lake City.
Ornaments made by North Park Elementary School students are being showcased as part of a holiday window display in downtown Salt Lake City.
In celebration of the 50-year anniversary of Zions Bank’s “Lights On” tree-trimming tradition with local schools, students from five geographically diverse counties in Utah and Idaho were asked to create ornaments representing their region. North Park students designed ornaments depicting a Box Elder County Fair and rodeo theme, including pigs, sheep and cowboy hats. In return, Zions Bank donated $500 to the school.
Students from Moab, Park City, Pocatello and Vernal also crafted ornaments for the Christmas trees featured in the five window displays.
The public is invited to view the window displays at the Zions Bank Building, 1 S. Main Street in Salt Lake City, during the holiday season.
“The students did an amazing job with the ornaments and we’re so proud of how they represented Box Elder County,” said Carli Morrison, manager at Zions Bank’s Tremonton branch. “It’s a perfect way to honor a community tradition that’s been going on for 50 years at Zions Bank.”
The students created enough ornaments to also decorate the Christmas tree inside Zions Bank’s Tremonton branch, located at 340 E. Main St.
Now in its 50th year, “Lights On” brings together local communities to share in the spirit of the holidays. This year, more than more than 3,000 elementary school students from 65 schools are participating in “Lights On” events at Zions Bank branches across Utah, Idaho and Wyoming,
