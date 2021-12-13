Eight public schools in northern Box Elder County were closed Monday and classes moved to online learning as authorities continued to investigate “several potential threats” made on social media over the weekend stemming from a written threat discovered on a bathroom wall at Bear River High School late last week.
Several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were assisting the Tremonton-Garland Police Department on Monday as they used bomb-sniffing dogs to search the high school and two intermediate schools in Tremonton, as well as five elementary schools in northern Box Elder County — Century, Fielding, Garland, McKinley and North Park — for explosives and other potentially dangerous materials.
Tremonton-Garland Police Chief Nick Nessen said there was no specific threat of explosives at any particular school, but several K-9 units specializing in bomb detection were deployed “just to be safe.”
Based on the searches, “there has been no indication of any explosives” present at any of the schools, Nessen said.
Bomb-sniffing K-9 units from the Utah Highway Patrol and U.S. Department of Homeland Security were brought in to sweep the schools, and the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office was also brought in to assist.
The investigation started on Friday, when officers were notified that “an unknown student” had drawn a picture of a gun and the date of Dec. 13, 2021 on the wall of a toilet stall at the high school.
As officers and detectives started looking into it, they identified and interviewed a possible suspect late Friday. The initial plan was to keep the schools open on Monday with an enhanced police presence, but on Sunday night, more tips started coming in about additional possible threats circulating on social media outlets.
The threats were vague enough that authorities decided to close all schools in the area on Monday “just to be safe,” Nessen said.
The Box Elder School District scrambled early Monday morning to notify parents of students about the closures, provide instructions for online learning for the day, and urge anyone who might have information about the threats to contact police.
“We are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” the district posted on its website.
Nessen said it appears the additional threats that prompted the closures were made by students who were making light of the original threat discovered on Friday.
“At this point it looks like it was kind of an ill-timed and horrible attempt at a joke,” he said. “Obviously we have to take this kind of stuff seriously whether it’s a joke or not. Either way, there can be criminal charges filed.”
As of midday Monday, nobody had been arrested or detained in connection with the threats, although Nessen said search warrants had been served on two homes in the area and authorities had interviewed several persons of interest as they worked to determine the origins of the threatening messages.
“We’re just trying to get all the stories and find out what happened,” he said, adding that all of the suspects were juvenile students.
He said it was “probable, but not 100%” that charges would be filed.
“As soon as we get done doing interviews and get all the information together, if we can file charges we’ll go that route,” he said.