The Northern Utah Youth Symphony and Chamber Orchestras present their Mid-Winter Concert, “The Planets,” Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 4 p.m at Logan High School. Admission is free, thanks to our generous Season Sponsors, PetsFirst! Wellness Center, BrainTrainUT, Classical Strings, Cache Valley Endocrine and Diabetes Center, and Edge Orthodontics, and the generosity of anonymous donors.
The Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Nathan West, will open the concert with arrangements of Finale from Prokofiev’s Classical Symphony, Zequinha’s Tico-Tico no Fuba, Satie’s Gymnopedie No. 1, and Spanish Dance.
The Youth Symphony, conducted by Conrad Dunn, will then take the stage. They will feature two soloists for this concert. Rebecca Hales, our concert master, will perform Nigun from Baal Shem by Ernest Bloch, and Maestro Conrad Dunn will perform (with his daughter Jayme McKenna conducting) The Lark Ascending by Ralph Vaughan-Williams, in honor of the late Basil Dunn, Conrad’s father.
The concert will conclude with two of the best-known movements from Gustav Holst’s The Planets: Mars, Bringer of War, and Jupiter, Bringer of Jollity.
Rebecca Hales is a senior at Logan High School who has been playing the violin for the past seven years and currently studies under Mark Emile. After starting the violin in Mr. Dunn’s middle school orchestra class, she grew to love playing and performing. Rebecca has been a member of the Northern Utah Youth Symphony since 2014 where she served as principal second violin for three years and currently serves as concert master. She has performed at various weddings, business parties, and charity events with her string quartet, ApolloKORE. Together they competed in the Chamber Music Project Competition in 2017 and 2018, receiving first place prize and honorable mention. Rebecca has performed as a soloist with the Logan High school orchestra playing Lalo Symphonie Espagnol.
She has recently been selected for the Honors Performance Series giving her the opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall in a string orchestra with talented instrumentalists from around the world. Rebecca has enjoyed participating in the Fry Street Chamber Music project over the summer, studying directly under the Fry Street Quartet who reside as faculty at USU.
Rebecca is ecstatic in anticipation to major in violin performance in college. She loves portraying emotion through music and working with talented musicians every day. Rebecca would like to thank her parents for supporting her in every musical opportunity she has had, and also Mr. Dunn for pulling her aside after a general music class years ago to ask her to consider playing the violin. It is an honor to perform alongside him at this concert as he has truly changed her life.
Visit our website for more information about our orchestras and the opportunities we provide for young people: www.NorthernUtahYouthSymphony.org
NUYS and NUYCO are projects of the Lake Bonneville Symphonic Society, a 501©(3) non-profit organization. Additional funding or in-kind donations provided by George S and Dolores Dore Eccles Foundation, Utah Division of Arts and Museums, National Endowment for the Arts, Smith’s, Kent’s, Amazon Smile, Box Elder County, Alphagraphics, Now Playing Utah, and the wonderful families of the orchestra.