GEM motor test

In this file photo, Northrop Grumman test fires an extended length 63-inch-diameter Graphite Epoxy Motor (GEM 63XL) Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Promontory, Box Elder County, Utah. The company has conducted several ground tests of the GEM 63 and GEM 63XL motors at Promontory in recent years.

 Courtesy photo/Northrop Grumman Corp., file

Northrop Grumman Corporation is expanding its solid rocket motor manufacturing facilities with the recent groundbreaking of new state-of-the art facilities in Magna, west of Salt Lake City, to support nearly every phase of solid rocket motor manufacturing including case manufacturing, propellant mixing and casting, and final assembly.

The infrastructure investment and expansion of solid rocket motor manufacturing will more than triple the company’s capacity to deliver its 63-inch-diameter Graphite Epoxy Motor (GEM 63) solid rocket booster and the extended length variation (GEM 63XL), which will be critical to support the new contract award received from United Launch Alliance (ULA) in June. That contract, worth more than $2 billion, supports Amazon’s Project Kuiper and additional ULA customers.

