One of Box Elder County’s largest employers is about to have an even bigger local presence after local officials moved quickly to approve tax incentives for a new project for Nucor Corp.
Nucor recently announced that the third manufacturing facility for its TrueCore division will be located in Brigham City. The company said the facility, which will make insulated wall and roof panels, is expected to be up and running sometime in 2022 with about 50 employees.
“We are excited to be building our third TrueCore facility in the last three years. Locating in Utah will give us a national footprint and allow us to competitively service our customers in the western U.S. and Canadian markets,” said Conor Lowery, director of operations at TrueCore, in a press release.
TrueCore produces insulated metal panels that are used as exterior walls, interior partitions, ceilings and roofs in the cold storage, commercial and industrial construction markets, with thicknesses ranging from 2-8 inches and widths up to 44 inches. Charlotte, North Carolina-based Nucor acquired TrueCore in 2019 and made it part of the company’s Nucor Buildings Group division.
The company is looking at building the 120,000-square-foot facility on property already owned by Nucor, sandwiched between GEM buildings and Nucor’s Vulcraft plant, said Paul Larsen, economic development director for Brigham City.
Larsen said the new jobs would be high-paying, with an average compensation package equal to about $70,000 a year in wages and benefits. He said the project represents a capital investment of about $24 million to $25 million.
Nucor employs approximately 1,300 in Utah and has been a member of the state’s business community since 1979, when the company began building its scrap-based steel bar mill located in Plymouth.
While Nucor’s Feb. 24 press release specifically stated the company’s intention to locate the TrueCore plant in Brigham City, it also came with a caveat: “Contingent upon approval and finalization of tax incentives.”
Larsen has been working with county officials to create a reinvestment project area through the county’s Redevelopment Agency, clearing the way to offer a tax incentive package to entice Nucor.
At its most recent meeting on March 3, the Box Elder County Commission approved an interlocal agreement offering to reinvest 60% percent of the tax increment (the increase in tax revenue from year to year) from the project for 20 years.
The interlocal agreement binds local taxing entities to commit some of their revenue to the project. Normally a project area is approved before an interlocal agreement so taxing entities can see a detailed budget before signing on, but Larsen said the county needed to move quickly to secure a commitment from Nucor.
“It’s a project on a fast track and we’re trying to keep up with Nucor on this,” he said. “We’re a government entity trying to work at the speed of business right now.”
The maximum rebate to Nucor is set at $476,627.47, so if that amount is exceeded a new agreement would have to be reached, he said.
Larsen said the vacant lot where the facility will be built currently generates $132 annually for the county. Once the project is up and running, that amount will leap to $15,709, with $23,563 going back into the project under the 20-year agreement.
Once that agreement expires, the county will capture all of the tax revenue from the project.
“They’re going to be constantly investing in new personal property, and so at the end of it you’re going to see a substantial increase in revenues coming in,” Larsen said.
Brigham City Mayor Tyler Vincent expressed gratitude to the taxing entity partners that collaborated on the tax incentive proposal, including Brigham City, Box Elder County, Box Elder School District, Bear River Water Conservancy District, and Box Elder Mosquito Abatement District.
“We’re gratified Nucor has selected Brigham City for another expansion,” Vincent said. “We believe businesses can succeed in our city and that Nucor’s continued commitment to our community demonstrates just that.”