Figures released daily by the Bear River Health Department show a disproportionate number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in Box Elder County relative to the rest of the Bear River health district, but local health officials say the cause of the disparity is uncertain.
As of Monday, BRHD had reported 30 deaths in its tri-county area of Box Elder, Cache and Rich since the beginning of the pandemic. The deaths have been split evenly between Box Elder and Cache counties, despite the fact that Box Elder County has accounted for slightly more than 22% of all reported cases, while more than 77% of cases have been attributed to Cache County.
Local health officials say there are a couple of possible explanations for why Box Elder County has accounted for half of all COVID-related deaths in the district but less than a quarter of total cases.
“Generally when case fatality ratios differ between two areas, the reason is most often due to differences in the overall health of the two populations,” wrote Caleb Harrison, epidemiologist for BRHD, in response to an email inquiry. “That seems to be the most likely reason here.”
Harrison wrote that Box Elder County residents are, on average, more likely to have underlying conditions that predispose someone to contracting a life-threatening case of COVID-19. For example, those who have conditions like cancer, kidney disease, obesity, heart disease or diabetes are more susceptible to severe cases, and the numbers show that Box Elder County residents have a higher incidence of such conditions than their counterparts in Cache County.
“So, it’s likely that the average Box Elder County resident would be more likely to have a severe case of COVID-19 when compared to the average Cache County resident,” Harrison wrote. “This would translate into the higher death rates we’re seeing in Box Elder.”
Ed Redd, medical director for the health department, said that while the underlying conditions explanation is a possibility, another is that the numbers could simply be a case of “random variation” due to the relatively small overall numbers of deaths in the district.
“When we look at death rates in these smaller numbers of actual deaths, we have to be careful,” Redd said. “Certainly people would be at higher risk if, for example, you have an outbreak at a nursing home. You might have higher case fatalities based on one facility. I don’t know what has happened in Box Elder, exactly.”
In addition to overall health factors, age is reported as a major factor in whether a case of COVID-19 could become fatal, which could also help explain the disparity. Nearly 15% of cases reported in Box Elder County have been among the 60-plus age group, compared with 8.5% in Cache County.
Box Elder County also has had a significantly higher death rate relative to all COVID-19 cases than Utah as a whole, with 0.66% of cases in the county resulting in a death, compared with 0.44% statewide. In Cache County, 0.19% of total cases have resulted in death.
The most recent numbers available as of press time showed a total of 2,256 reported COVID-19 cases in Box Elder County as of Monday, with 114 hospitalizations to date and 1,663 recovered from the disease. Box Elder’s running seven-day average was 33.7 new cases per day. The county’s seven-day positivity rate was at 21.37%, compared with 19.91% across the Bear River health district.